Farmington’s Fire-Rescue Department will host three open house recruitment events in an effort to hire paid on-call ﬁreﬁghters in March.
“We're in need for people who are available to respond to calls during the day,” said Fire Chief Justin Elvestad in a press release. "People with positions that are flexible or work from home would be perfect for this."
Anyone interested can attend an open house:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Fire Station No. 1, 21625 Denmark Ave.
• 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Fire Station No. 2, 19695 Municipal Drive
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Fire Station No. 2, 19695 Municipal Drive
The open houses provide a glimpse into what it requires in terms of time and commitment to serve on the Farmington Fire-Rescue Department.
In an informal setting, prospective paid-on-call ﬁreﬁghters can tour the ﬁre station, check out the ﬁre trucks and explore equipment.
Current ﬁreﬁghters will be in attendance to answer questions about the job and department.
“We encourage anyone thinking about this opportunity to bring their spouse along,” Elvestad said. “We want them to attend as well because a position like this aﬀects the whole family.”
No ﬁre-rescue training is required to be considered for a position as a paid-on-call ﬁreﬁghter. All training is completed through the department.
Fireﬁghters are eligible for a retirement pension and hourly wage.
For more information about the open houses, contact Elvestad at JElvestad@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.