The city of Farmington received more grant funding for its Water Efficiency Rebate Program to encourage water conservation.
The rebate program is available to property owners who are connected to the city of Farmington water supply system. The program offers rebates to water customers who replace old, inefficient toilets, washing machines and irrigation systems with WaterSense and Energy Star certified appliances and equipment to help conserve water and reduce utility bills.
Funds are limited and will be issued to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis until June 30, 2022, or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. Rebates will be in the form of a credit on the resident’s utility bill. This program is funded, in part, by a grant from the Metropolitan Council to establish a program to reduce municipal water use in both residential and commercial properties within the city.
For more information on the equipment and appliances that qualify, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/Rebates.
