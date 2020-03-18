Farmington Council Member Joshua Hoyt leads volunteer call to action
Farmington leaders are engaging residents to rally during the COVID-19 pandemic to collect bags of groceries for the most vulnerable populations during the national emergency.
City Council Member Joshua Hoyt asked residents in a call of action to make a difference as he spoke for 24 minutes via a Facebook Live video Tuesday evening from his Farmington home office, along with the help from his wife.
By press deadline, the video had more than 4,800 views with 85 shares and 85 comments and queries from residents.
New reality
“We have a new current reality and we have something in our world that we have not dealt with and unfortunately we have to react accordingly and make necessary changes to our daily life and it is what we are doing and we are going to move forward and we always will,” Hoyt said.
The need for groceries in Farmington is even greater now with the pandemic, as the city’s only grocery store Family Fresh closed in December. Farmington’s 25 faith and civic leaders have reached out to help the community gain access to fresh food and groceries to meet the needs of seniors and those who have no or limited transportation.
After watching Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak Sunday morning about the statewide school closures, Hoyt decided to take action with a focus on food insecurity.
“Seeing a way for our community to step up and find ways to help so that is a huge move and this is huge and is going to impact our community in such a positive way,” Hoyt said.
“I started reaching out to our same leaders, our faith leaders and we put together a call to action and through Caring Hearts and Second Harvest we were able to start the ordering process to increase the ordering of food that will be provided exponentially, and when I say increase, as a few minutes ago we now have 20,000 pounds of food that is going to come into our community on Thursday,” Hoyt said.
Grocery pickup
On Thursday, March 19, Dakota County Lumber in Farmington donated its staff and semi-truck to drive to Maplewood and receive 15 pallets of food that will be driven back to Farmington to be dropped off at Faith Church.
“We will maintain safe and proper food handling processes with gloves, masks and everything that is required by the health department and the state to make sure we don’t have any issues with the food contamination,” Hoyt said.
About 20 volunteers inside the church will prepare grocery bags filled with staple foods since Caring Hearts in Action in Farmington and the local food shelf will be closed.
Residents are asked to share the information with friends or pick up groceries on their behalf 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Faith Church, 710 Eighth St.
The timeframe of 2 to 3 p.m. is reserved for those in highest need that may be seniors or those individuals and families without transportation.
Hoyt said many local business owners and leaders have been a part of this call for action.
Residents who are elderly, those who have recently have been self-quarantined and those who are recently unemployed will need groceries, Hoyt said.
“I am asking you with an empathetic plea, please contact everyone you can and find out who is in need and what you can do to help them during this time,” Hoyt said.
The shutdown of Farmington Public Schools and city offices and facilities will continue into the weeks ahead and perhaps longer, according to state leaders.
Hoyt said there may be a need for a second food distribution day.
Support local restaurants
For Farmington residents who have financial resources, Hoyt urged all to support local restaurants that may offer take out, pickup or delivery since restaurants have been ordered to stop sit-down service across the state.
Residents should follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines: Frequently wash hands, stay home if you can, practice social distancing with colleagues, close friends and family. If there is a need to congregate, it should be for gatherings of 10 people or fewer.
Hoyt said: “I feel damn proud to be one of your city representatives and to be a community leader, and doing what I can to work with other leaders to ensure we are filling the needs where we can through the controllable situations that we can affect - these times are changing here and our current reality is going to be a little distorted for the next few weeks, and we are going to adapt, we are going to improvise and we are going to overcome and I am looking forward to Thursday.”
