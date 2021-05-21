The Farmington Police Department hosted an open house Saturday, May 15 at the police station, 19500 Municipal Drive, which drew many families. The event featured SWAT equipment and vehicles, bounce houses, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and tours of the police station. Bourbon Butcher offered a variety of food for purchase, with the proceeds being donated to Farmington Food Shelf. Personal care items and food were also collected for the food shelf.
Farmington police open their doors
Patty Dexter
