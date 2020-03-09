Farmington City Council approved the promotion of Farmington Police Officer Chris Lutz to patrol sergeant.
Lutz’s wife, Victoria, pinned on his new sergeant badge in front of a crowd of supportive family, friends and coworkers inside the city chambers during the Feb. 18 council meeting.
“It’s been my genuine pleasure to watch Chris grow as a police officer and as a man over these last 11 years,” said Farmington Police Chief Rutherford. “I have all the confidence in the world that I’m going to get to watch him grow into a fantastic sergeant.”
At the age of 21, Lutz joined the Farmington Police Department in 2008, and since then he has completed one of the most difficult training courses to become a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).
The DRE recognizes signs of drug impairment in motorists and identify the class of drug causing that impairment. He spent two years assigned to the Dakota County Drug Task Force and took on the job of becoming a field training officer. He kick started the department’s first Pink Patch Project in 2019 and is busy preparing for the campaign in 2020.
“Most recently, Chris took on a role that I consider to be one of the most vital in any police department - that of a field training officer,” said Rutherford. “Field training officers train our new officers and in our line of work, quality FTOs are worth their weight in gold and Chris is certainly a quality FTO.”
