The Farmington Patriotic Day Committee said it has made the difficult decision to cancel Farmington Patriotic Day event this year. This annual event honors the country and the veterans who have served and are serving it. Over 1,200 people regularly attend Patriotic Day, which aims to promote patriotism, infuse respect for and love of country, and involve the whole community in events, activities, and learning opportunities. Members of the planning committee said they hope to host the event again in November 2021.
