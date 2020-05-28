Members of class of 2020 will ride in the processional
Two Farmington moms are organizing a parade to honor Farmington High School’s class of 2020 with the absence of the traditional high school commencement ceremony this year.
As of Tuesday, nearly 200 families had signed up to have their graduating senior ride in cars for the parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6. The processional plans to leave on the north side of Boeckman Middle School, turn right onto Spruce Street, turn right onto Third Street and conclude at the end of Third Street.
The event is being spearheaded by Shila Bali and her sister, Somer Corbesia. Their daughters, Haile Bali and Kacie Corbesia, are members of the class of 2020 and plan to be in the parade.
“All of the parents we talked to are so overjoyed that something is happening,” Somer Corbesia said. “Our seniors want to be in it and they deserve to get this recognition.”
Virtual ceremony
On May 8, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials issued guidance saying that indoor graduation and outdoor ceremonies at football stadiums are not allowed due to COVID-19. School districts have been encouraged to move to online ceremonies.
Farmington Interim Superintendent Jason Berg said that guidance handed down from the state is prescriptive and did not leave much room for choices in planning for graduation ceremonies. The district’s position has been to follow those guidelines.
“We wanted to make sure whatever graduation ceremony we landed on would be inclusive of all of our students,” he said.
According to Farmington High School staff, each senior will get a personal visit from their ramp teacher on June 4 or 5. During the visit, the teacher will give a gift bag that includes the cap and gown, honor cords, graduation program, 2020 yearbook, a custom Tigers mask and official class of 2020 diploma from Farmington High School.
The school will livestream a virtual graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5. Students are being encouraged to snap photos with their cap, gown and diploma and share it with the school to be included in the final graduation video that will be sent to students later in the summer. During the livestream video, each ramp teacher will read seniors’ names and the photo will appear.
Berg said families will also have an opportunity to register for a time to walk across the stage at the school for a private photo opportunity with graduates.
“As much as we’d like to do something different we just are not able to do that,” he said.
An advisory committee composed of eight students, eight staff and eight parents worked on possible alternatives for graduation for more than a month. They considered options like pushing back the ceremony until later in the year.
“We found when we start changing the dates, we lost kids,” Berg said.
Before the guidance for graduations was issued by the state, the committee believed that an in-person graduation would not be possible, Berg said. The district believes moving to the virtual ceremony allows for the most inclusion of all seniors since the traditional ceremony isn’t possible, Berg said.
Parade
Corbesia and Bali began planning the parade in mid-May. They didn’t believe the virtual ceremony did enough to honor the graduates and other ideas they offered for alternative graduation ceremonies were declined by the district, Bali said.
“The kids’ main complaint; they wanted to walk in their cap and gown on stage. That was what we were trying to do for our seniors,” Bali said.
Corbesia said they are thankful the district answered the questions they had, and they understand the district’s hands are tied.
They put the word out inviting community parents to sign their senior up through Facebook and posting fliers around town. Their daughters also contacted their friend groups through Snapchat and Instagram.
During the parade, two students will be able to ride together in a car with one driver. Students will be able to ride with a volunteer driver if their parents want to be able to watch the procession.
“Each student has chosen a senior friend they want to ride with. Many of them don’t want to ride alone,” Bali said.
Corbesia said they did not directly contact parents, but families had to request to be included in the parade. Students will be in the parade not in alphabetical order, but in the order they signed up.
When asked if the parade participants will need to wear a mask, Bali said they’re leaving it up to the, parents, students and the drivers to decide individually.
Bali and Corbesia are working with the police and fire departments on the parade. Corbesia said officers will lead the parade and do traffic control.
The school district is not participating in the event, according to Berg. He said the district has been advised by organizations such as the Minnesota School Boards Association and its legal counsel to not participate in any senior celebrations not being organized by the district or that do not follow the guidelines outlined by the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health.
“There’s some potential liability issues that open up by not following that guidance,” he said.
Berg said the district knew once the state’s guidance came out that community members would likely figure out other ways to celebrate with their students. District staff understand and empathize with students’ and parents’ disappointment over not having a traditional ceremony this year.
“People most certainly have the right to figure out the best way to celebrate,” he said.
Corbesia said her daughter and niece are both excited about the parade. They are thankful to everyone who have helped them with the parade so far and appreciative for the support from parents.
“We could not thank them enough. If it wasn’t for them and their support we wouldn’t be able to do this,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
