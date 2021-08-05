Youth from the Dunbury Knoll neighborhood in Farmington posed in front of a Farmington Fire Department truck alongside public safety and city leaders on the National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.  

Safety in the streets

Photos by Kara Hildreth 

1 NNO Farmington:

