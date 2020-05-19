To the editor:

After really thinking of how we could still put on Memorial Day programs at the cemeteries during this crisis, we’ve come to conclusion sadly enough to have to cancel again this year.

We veterans from both the Farmington American Legion and Farmington VFW feel bad that we can’t honor our fallen brothers and sisters with a program and “Taps.” However, both the commanders from Farmington Legion and VFW will be out on May 22 placing the markers and flags at the gravestones. So that’s one way to honor them.

We both as commanders will try hard next year to have the program, as it’s a well attended event in the community and means something special to all veterans. God’s blessings to you all and thanks for your understanding.

Cmdr. Doug Taube

American Legion

Cmdr. Ron Ersfeld

VFW

Tags

Load comments