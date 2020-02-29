For eight years Farmington Masons of Corinthian Lodge No. 67 brothers have participated in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics that benefit youth.
This year The Stonecutters team raised a team record $5,089 for the Polar Plunge hosted Feb. 22 at Crystal Lake in Burnsville.
Some brothers wore George Washington T-shirts to commemorate Mason George Washington’s 288th birthday.
In the past eight years, the team has contributed more than $20,000 to Special Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.