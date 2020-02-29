2020 Stonecutters Polar Plunge.jpg

For the past eight years Farmington Masons of Corinthian Lodge No. 67 brothers have participated in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. Pictured plunging are Jason LaVoi (left), Sunny Andreassen, Nick Johnson, Aaron Oesterreich, David Orsi, Lee Ann Lehto from Order of the Eastern Star Myrtle Chapter #13, and Rick Vance. Pascal Pierre-Louis is not shown in the photo.

 Photo submitted

For eight years Farmington Masons of Corinthian Lodge No. 67 brothers have participated in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics that benefit youth. 

This year The Stonecutters team raised a team record $5,089 for the Polar Plunge hosted Feb. 22 at Crystal Lake in Burnsville.

Some brothers wore George Washington T-shirts to commemorate Mason George Washington’s 288th birthday.

In the past eight years, the team has contributed more than $20,000 to Special Olympics.

