For the past eight years Farmington Masons of Corinthian Lodge No. 67 brothers have participated in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. Pictured plunging are Jason LaVoi (left), Sunny Andreassen, Nick Johnson, Aaron Oesterreich, David Orsi, Lee Ann Lehto from Order of the Eastern Star Myrtle Chapter #13, and Rick Vance. Pascal Pierre-Louis is not shown in the photo.