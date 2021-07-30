Peterson, a Lakeville South graduate, to face undefeated heavyweight
Farmington resident and Lakeville South graduate Thomas “The Train” Petersen will face Vernon “Big E” Lewis in the Legacy Fighting Alliance’s heavyweight mixed martial arts world title fight at 8 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas.
The event is LFA’s first with a live audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Vernon Lewis and Thomas Petersen are two of the most successful heavyweights in LFA history and are always looking for the knockout,” said LFA CEO Ed Soares. “They say everything is bigger in Texas and this fight is no different. On Friday, July 30, at the Bell County Expo Center, the winner will become the third heavyweight champion in LFA history.”
Petersen (4-0) has grown up in the LFA promotion and is nipping at the heels of Lewis (8-4 overall) for most wins in the LFA heavyweight division. A win at LFA 113 will tie Petersen with Lewis for the record (four), and earn the young Minnesota native the first world championship of his career.
Even before turning pro, “The Train” has been unstoppable, LFA said.
Petersen was a two-time wrestling state champion out of Lakeville South High School. He was named to the All-State team three years in a row and won 139 matches, which includes 50 pins, and holds the school-record for takedowns in a year with 247 as a senior. He later became an NJCAA national champion at Iowa Central and competed at the NCAA Division I level at North Dakota State University.
In 2017, LFA formed to create a developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts. LFA has launched the careers of over 230 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
LFA.com will carry bout updates and information. LFA is on Facebook at Facebook.com/LFAfighting. LFA is also on Instagram at @LFAfighting and Twitter at @LFAfighting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.