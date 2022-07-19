all bv crash charge saavedra

Alejandro Saavedra 

Crash killed one teen, severely injured another

A 21-year-old Farmington man pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday to two felonies – criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – in connection to an April 9, Burnsville fatal crash that killed Sydney Kohner, 16, and severely injured a 15-year-old girl, both of Rosemount.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

