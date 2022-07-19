A 21-year-old Farmington man pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday to two felonies – criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – in connection to an April 9, Burnsville fatal crash that killed Sydney Kohner, 16, and severely injured a 15-year-old girl, both of Rosemount.
As reported in a previous story about the crash, Alejandro Jesus Saavedra admitted to officers that he had been using alcohol and cocaine at a Burnsville hotel prior to driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot at about 6:10 a.m. and crashing it a short time later near the U.S. Post Office on Grand Avenue.
“I am pleased Mr. Saavedra has taken responsibility for his actions in causing this senseless, deadly crash,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sydney Kohner for their incredible loss. We wish the 15-year-old who was injured in this crash, a full recovery.”
The two charges against Saavedra were for additionally detailed as for negligence and use of a Schedule I or II controlled substance at the time of the crash.
A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted prior to the sentencing date of Oct. 24. Saavedra is being held without bail.
The maximum sentence for the two charges is 15 years in prison and $30,000.
As reported in a previous story, Burnsville police and fire departments responded to the scene where they found the two girls in the back seat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene. Burnsville firefighter/paramedics treated the 15-year-old who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was intubated in the pediatric intensive care unit. She sustained a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia, and fibula and pronounced bleeding and swelling in her brain.
When responders arrived, Saavedra was conscious and alert, and was removed using extrication equipment and transported to HCMC. During the ride, Saavedra told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana prior to driving.
Prior to the crash, police were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. When officers arrived, they noticed three people, later determined to be the crash victims, get into a Lexus and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle crashed on the south side of the U.S. Post Office parking ramp where it left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.
The vehicle’s airbags had deployed in the front and back seat areas. The engine compartment and engine block were crushed and crumpled.
After obtaining a search warrant for the hotel room where the noise disturbance was reported, officers learned that Saavedra was registered occupant of the room and another one. Officers located alcohol, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia in the rooms.
Saavedra said he saw the police cars in the parking lot and attempted to avoid them by leaving the hotel.
