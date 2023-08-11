A 33-year-old Farmington man died after he was struck by a 2000 Peterbuilt dump truck traveling northbound on Highway 3 at 321st Street in Waterford Township at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Patrol reported that Eric Bartholomew Prinsen walked into the roadway from the east and was struck by the truck driven by William Patrick Malecha, 50, of Northfield. 

  

Tags

Load comments