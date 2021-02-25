A 65-year-old Farmington man died after a two-vehicle crash at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday on Pilot Knob Road at the intersection with 206th Street West in Farmington, according to a release today from the Farmington Police Department.
Mark J. Holton was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2018 Ford Escape he was driving was struck from behind by a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup truck, according to the initial investigation. Holton’s vehicle was stopped in the southbound left turn lane waiting to turn east onto 206th Street West.
The pickup truck, which was being driven by Jacob J. Askew, 29, of Farmington, was examined by paramedics at the scene and declined further medical attention. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Farmington police and fire departments personnel and paramedics with ALF Ambulance responded to the scene, which closed traffic on Pilot Knob for about three hours.
“Motor vehicle crashes are almost always preventable. This was a tragic result and our thoughts are with Mr. Holton’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Chief of Police Gary Rutherford.
The Farmington Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating this crash.
No additional information will be released at this time, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.