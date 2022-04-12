A 21-year-old Farmington man who was driving a vehicle that crashed in Burnsville at about 6:26 a.m. Saturday, April 9, resulting in the death of Sydney Nicole Kohner, 16, and severely injuring Carmen Braun, 15, both of Rosemount was charged today with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra admitted to officers that he had been using alcohol and cocaine at a Burnsville hotel prior to driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot and crashing it a short time later near the U.S. Post Office on Grand Avenue.
Burnsville police and fire departments responded to the scene where they found Kohner and Braun in the back seat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene. Burnsville firefighter/paramedics treated Braun who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was intubated in the pediatric intensive care unit. She sustained a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia, and fibula and pronounced bleeding and swelling in her brain.
Saavedra was conscious and alert, as he was pinned in the driver’s seat. He was removed using extrication equipment and transported to HCMC. During the ride, Saavedra told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana prior to driving. After a search warrant was obtained, medical staff took a blood sample from Saavedra and sent it to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was booked into the Dakota County Jail and charged with two gross negligence felonies.
The maximum sentence for the two charges is 15 years in prison and $30,000.
Prior to the crash, police were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. When officers arrived, they noticed three people, later determined to be the crash victims, get into a Lexus and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
The Lexus did not slow down for red lights as it exited the parking lot to turn left on southbound Nicollet Avenue and took a sharp right turn to Grand Avenue. The vehicle hit a curb, which dislodged a tire that rolled into the roadway.
The officer was unable to catch up with the Lexus and lost sight of it as it accelerated northbound on Grand Avenue.
The vehicle was located on the south side of the U.S. Post Office parking ramp where it appeared to have left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.
The vehicle’s airbags had deployed in the front and back seat areas. The engine compartment and engine block were crushed and crumpled.
After obtaining a search warrant for the hotel room where the noise disturbance was reported, officers learned that Saavedra was registered occupant of the room and another one. Officers located alcohol, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia in the rooms. Saavedra admitted to officers that he purchased the alcohol for the party in the hotel room. He also said he saw the police cars in the parking lot and attempted to avoid them by leaving the hotel.
