He is serving prison sentence related to 2022 fatal crash
A 22-year-old Farmington man was charged last week in Dakota County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, in connection to having sexual contact with two 13-year-olds, according to news reports.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was charged in connection to two separate incidents, which allegedly occurred in September and October 2021.
Saavedra allegedly provided both of the victims with drugs before having sexual contact with them, news reports citing the criminal complaint said.
The criminal complaint said he was aware of the girl’s age in one instance, and in the other case the girl made multiple refusals prior to the contact.
Saavedra admitted to investigators that he knew the girls, and said they were in high school, according to the reports. He said they did drugs, but he denied having the sexual contact alleged in the complaint.
The maximum sentence for the charges is 60 years in prison and $80,000 in fines, the reports said.
Saavedra is serving a prison sentence of nearly five years in prison for his role in crashing a car on April 9, 2022, in Burnsville that killed a 16-year-old Rosemount girl and severely injured a 15-year-old Rosemount girl.
Saavedra accepted a plea deal in July 2022 that required him to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges, which reduced the original possible sentence for four charges from 15 years in prison.
He was originally charged with two counts each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.