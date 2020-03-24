Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.