The weekly Loaves & Fishes community meal in Farmington served 140 people last Wednesday evening.

The free meals were given to residents and those delivering meals to seniors who need to stay at home. The warm meal includes a fresh salad and comes in a to-go bag that can be picked up in a drive-up format outside Faith Church in Farmington.

The meal is available to anyone and can be picked up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church at 710 Eighth St. in downtown Farmington.

The nonprofit Loaves & Fishes plans to continue serving the need during the uncertain times of the coronavirus outbreak until the community meal can be served in a sit-down fashion inside the church.

