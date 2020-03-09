Trinity Care Center will host a Farmington Liquors Wine Tasting event March 19 at the senior housing facility.
“We are looking forward to checking out Trinity’s new expansion and trying some great products,” said Blair Peterson, city liquor operations manager.
The wine club event will be free for wine club members and non-members.
For more information on tasting events, monthly specials and more visit the city’s website at FarmingtonMN.gov/FarmingtonLiquors. Connect and like the liquor store's Facebook page at Farmington MN Liquor.
