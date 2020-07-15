Farmington Liquors started new hours of operation on Monday.
The Farmington Liquors Pilot Knob store, 18350 Pilot Knob Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The downtown Farmington Liquors location, 109 Elm St., will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New store policies and procedures have been in place to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19.
For more information on the new hours operation and new policies and procedures, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/FarmingtonLiquors and like the liquor store Facebook page on Facebook Farmington MN Liquors.
