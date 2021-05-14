Move will expand operation to 7,527 square feet
The city of Farmington plans to expand the downtown liquor store after signing a $35,017 construction management agreement with Appro Development during the City Council’s May 3 meeting.
The total project is estimated to cost $378,627 and will involve the relocation and buildout of the downtown liquor store from the current location at 109 Elm St. to the Farmington Mall along Highway 3.
“The space will be transformed from a 1970s former mall space that has not been used in many years to a modern day retail space,” the city said of the design that it has been working on with Appro Development.
The work at the 7,527-square-foot space will include an interior remodel of the existing space to accommodate Farmington Liquor Store needs; construction of a break room, restroom, two offices, sales area and increased storage area; and the construction of the space before the lease expires at the existing location, according to a staff report.
Some of the work will include demolition of walls, doors, ceiling and flooring. It will include new replacements for all of those items including new plumbing, security system and more. A projected completion date is July 21, Appro said in its proposal, which City Administrator David McKnight added is a quick turnaround.
“The cost of this type of move is expensive and is being taken into account with the draft budget,” the city said. “We are finding the most expensive parts of this transition include the move of the two coolers from the old space to the new, the construction of new bathrooms, updating of the electrical system and the construction of a new retail/check-out counter space.”
It is estimated that the current location would be closed for about two weeks prior to the new one opening. The city of Farmington would still have its one store open on Pilot Knob Road to serve customers.
McKnight said that the relocation is going to be well worth the money, as it will result in higher visibility and greater traffic flow. He added that it would result in future rent savings.
The costs of the project and the construction management agreement will be paid for out of the liquor store fund, specifically the dollars the city has been setting aside for capital improvement related costs. This funding pot had an estimated fund balance at the end of 2020 of $860,015, the city said.
The city will be receiving $100,000 from the property owner to help fund the project.
The total project costs does not include the estimate to run fiber to the facility. It is possible that recovery act dollars from the U.S. Treasury could pay for that work, the city said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
