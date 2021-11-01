The Farmington Lions and Rambling River Center made pillowcases on Oct. 2 for Ryan’s Case for Smiles, which will provide the colorful pillowcases to children with cancer.
Vickie Heggen, event organizer with the Lions, said the event focused on one of the goals of the Lions – childhood cancer. Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor at the Rambling River Center, made it possible for the Farmington Lions to team up with the center.
Volunteer pillowcase makers included residents at Trinity Terrace in Farmington and students from Farmington High School. In addition, volunteers from the community, including Josh Mandigo, made several pillowcases.
Josh, 12, participated with his “Nana” – Cindi Mandigo. The two shopped for fabric, taking great care in selecting designs that kids would enjoy. After that, they made 38 pillowcases. Josh measured and cut the fabrics and Cindi sewed the cases.
“It is important to learn by example for helping others,” Mandigo said, “and this was an easy and fun way for Josh to help.”
Josh said he thought the volunteer project sounded fun and was a good way to help out.
“Normal pillowcases are boring,” he said with a smile.
He said he especially enjoyed picking out the fabric. He said he was able in one case to find two fabrics that were perfect complements – one with bananas and another with monkeys.
He said of volunteering: “No matter what, have fun with it.”
“Working with Josh was rewarding,” Mandigo said. “Watching him being so involved was inspiring.”
The event resulted in 150 pillowcases that are being donated to various local hospitals that help children with cancer. The finished pillowcases are distributed through Ryan’s Case for Smiles, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping kids feel better to heal better. Ryan’s Case for Smiles has delivered over 2.3 million pillowcases to more than 360 hospitals.
“We hope to do a community activity event next year,” Heggen said.
