     Following are programs slated at the Farmington Library, 508 Third St. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-438-0250. Regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 10

     Farmington Afternoon Book Discussion Group  – The monthly book discussion group will delve into the details of good book 1:30-2:30 p.m. Call the library or visit its website for monthly book discussion titles. Note: the March meeting has been moved to the second week to accommodate the 2020 presidential election primaries.

     Summer Job Application Workshop For Teens – Young people ages 14-18 can get the jump on finding and landing the best summer jobs 4-6 p.m., when they can drop in to get help with an online application or résumé from a Dakota County Careerforce specialist. Participants should bring names or types of  employers they would like to work for.

 

Thursday, March 12

     Storytime for 2s-6s – Ages 2-6 can read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills, siblings welcome, 10:30-11 a.m.

 

Friday, March 13

     Storytime for Babies – Stories, songs, bounces and playtime make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

     Open Studio – Come to the library to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. Get help with individual projects. New textile techniques demonstrated as requested. Geared for adults and youth ages 10 and older, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 14

     Intro to Meshmixer – Learn the basics of Meshmixer, a free software program with useful tools for preparing and fixing 3D files for 3D printing, 2-3 p.m. Presented by 3D Buildtower. Registration required.

