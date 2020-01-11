The Farmington Library is located at 508 Third St. in downtown Farmington. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library.
Regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday noon-8 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Reduce Chemicals at Home – Learn how to read labels, choose the least toxic products, and properly dispose of hazardous products to save money and lessen your exposure to chemicals. Make a non-toxic cleaner to take home. Presented by Dakota County Environmental Resources, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 16
Legos & Duplos at the Library – Get imaginations working by exploring with LEGO and DUPLO bricks. Ages: 2–12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Friday, January 17
Open Studio – Work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. Get help with individual projects. New textile techniques demonstrated as requested. Geared for adults and youths ages 10 and older.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
