The Farmington Knights of Columbus Council 2400 will be hosting its annual Turkey Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

A sloppy Joe dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m., and bingo will begin when dinner is done at approximately 6:45 p.m. Also on the menu will be chips, pickles, bars and potato salad. Popcorn, soft serve ice cream, beer, wine and pop will also be available. The cost is $8 per person and a maximum of $25 per family.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization. Proceeds from this event will also go toward helping the Farmington Food Shelf.

Tags

Load comments