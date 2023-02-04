The Farmington Knights of Columbus Council 2400 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner and an evening of Bingo Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

Featuring the Farmington KC’s homemade meatballs, the spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread will cost $10 for adults and a maximum of $30 for families. Popcorn, soft-serve ice cream, wine, beer, and soft drinks will also be available. 

