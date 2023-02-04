The Farmington Knights of Columbus Council 2400 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner and an evening of Bingo Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.
Featuring the Farmington KC’s homemade meatballs, the spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread will cost $10 for adults and a maximum of $30 for families. Popcorn, soft-serve ice cream, wine, beer, and soft drinks will also be available.
The spaghetti meal will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. with Bingo following at about 6:45 p.m. Thirty games of Bingo will be played. The cost will be $10 for the first card with each additional card costing $5. Children can play for $5 per card with an adult purchase. Prizes for winning games will be meat variety packs with a cash prize for the final cover-all game of the evening. Proceeds will go towards St. Paul Seminarians.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 15,000 local councils. Each year, the Knights annually donate nearly 75 million volunteer hours and $175 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, families, and youth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.