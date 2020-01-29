People can kick off their Super Bowl festivities with the Farmington Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast Sunday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.
The Knights will be serving pancakes, French toast, sausage links, and scrambled eggs. Coffee, milk, juice and water will also be provided. Good will offerings will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward local charitable efforts.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization. Funds raised by the Knights are donated to a variety of causes.
