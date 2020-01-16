The Farmington Knights of Columbus will be hosting its sixth Annual Chili Bingo and Cook-Off Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave.
The Chili Cook-Off Challenge judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and there is no charge to enter. Contestants may enter their chili between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and compete with other master chefs for cash prizes: $60 for first, $40 for second and $25 for third. The winners will be announced during the dinner to follow.
A homemade chili dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and bingo will begin when dinner is done at about 6:45 p.m. The last bingo game of the evening will be a Cover-All game with a $75 for the winner.
Also on the menu will be chips, coleslaw and all the fixings. Hot dogs for children will be available upon request. Popcorn, soft serve ice cream, beer, wine and pop will also be available. The cost is $8 per person with a maximum charge of $25 per family. All proceeds will go toward local charitable efforts.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization. Funds raised by the Knights are donated to a variety of causes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.