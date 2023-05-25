The public can attend two Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. at Corinthian Cemetery, 3251 Cantata Ave. W., Farmington, and 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veterans Memorial at Rambling River Park, 17 Elm St., Farmington.

The Farmington American Legion Post 189 and V.F.W. Post 7662 will lead the ceremonies that offer speakers’ remarks and words to honor the fallen U.S. military service men and women. The Farmington High Band will perform at both ceremonies.

