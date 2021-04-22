The residents of a house in the 18000 block of Ely Lane in Farmington were displaced from their home after a fire that started around 9:48 p.m. Sunday led to the home being a total loss.
The occupants of the home were being assisted by Red Cross to find temporary housing, Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said on Wednesday.
He said the cause of the fire was determined to be careless smoking.
Upon the arrival of the first fire engine, Elvestad said all occupants were evacuated, and the garage was fully involved with fire into the house and attic space.
The fire was under control in 35 minutes, Elvestad said, as
38 firefighters from Farmington (24), Apple Valley (6) and Lakeville (8) battled the blaze. Six chief officers were controlling the scene, which included five fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue truck.
One occupant was treated at the scene by ALF Allina paramedics and self-transported to the hospital with second-degree burns.
One cat was rescued from the house by firefighters, Elvestad said.
Elvestad said most crews were cleared from the scene shortly after 11 p.m., the last unit cleared at 1:36 a.m. Monday.
