Youth learned the art of gift giving at Santa's Secret Shop held Saturday morning at the Rambling River Center in Farmington. 

Volunteers led children through a gift room to select small gifts given with big love for family on their shopping list.

Parents were invited to shop in downtown Farmington while the children discovered holiday stations and visited with Santa Claus to share their gift wishes. 

Farmington High youth from the Family Career Community Leaders of America club helped youngsters complete shopping lists and gift wrap their chosen treasures.  

