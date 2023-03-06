Two others injured
A 17-year-old Farmington High senior died at the scene when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Vermillion Township.
Rodrigo Leon Dooley was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla eastbound on 160th Street East and was slowing to turn left to northbound Freeborn Avenue when a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Gina Lynn Jermasek, 49, of Hastings, struck the rear end of the Corolla, according to the State Patrol.
The Jeep pushed the Corolla into the westbound lanes and a Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Steven Anthony Lutchen, 25, of Newport, crashed head on into the passenger side of the Corolla and Dooley was ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.
Jermasek suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regina Hospital in Hastings, according to the State Patrol.
Dooley and Jermasek were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both of the vehicles’ airbags deployed.
Lutchen and two passengers in his vehicle were uninjured in the crash, while one passenger, Rebecca Lutchen, 26, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to the State Patrol.
Dooley was three months away from graduation at Farmington High School.
Farmington School District released a statement saying: "The loss will be felt throughout the district because Rodrigo had many connections across the three buildings."
All occupants of Lutchen’s vehicle were wearing seat belts.
Road condition at the time of the crash was described as dry.
At the crash location, 160th Street has one lane in each direction, and there is not a dedicated left turn lane.
Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Allina, and the Hastings Fire Department.
