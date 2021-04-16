Prom set for the Gardens of Castle Rock; indoors would be last resort for commencement
Editor's note: This story was updated from the print version of April 16.
The class of 2020 missed out on having some the most cherished high school events in the way they expected.
The COVID-19 pandemic that spread to American in March 2020 altered plans for award ceremonies, prom and graduation last year, but administrators at Farmington High School are making plans so the same opportunities are not missed for the class of 2021.
Principal Dan Pickens prepared a presentation for Monday’s board meeting that at both prom and graduation are slated to be outdoor events, in an effort to have greater safety and attendance.
“Our inability to hold a traditional, in-person graduation or prom in 2020 was extremely difficult for our graduates and their families,” Pickens said. “This is an extremely high priority to make this a reality for 2021. While they will still look different based on the guidance we have been given, I am excited we are able to do something for this graduating class.”
The school’s graduation ceremony has typically been held outdoors in the stadium, but this year administrators are proposing alternate times in an effort to help make that happen.
The ceremony is planned to be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Tiger Stadium. If the weather is bad, the alternate date is June 5 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m.
The last resort if none of those work will be to have the ceremony indoors with no one allowed to attend in-person due to current COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.
If the ceremony is held in the stadium, the school will issue a set number of guest tickets to each graduate.
Administration has also modified its plan for prom, which was slated to be held May 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The new location is The Gardens of Castle Rock, an outdoor wedding and reception venue set on a expansive acreage in Castle Rock Township. The target date is May 14. More information would be given about the seniors-only event this week.
“I think many students are just happy to have anything happening for them,” Pickens said. “We haven’t made many announcements yet, so we will see their excitement level when we start selling tickets.”
Graduation plans are being worked on by administration with input from students, Pickens said.
Madi Salisbury is the head of the prom committee, the rest of which is made up of students.
“Graduation and prom aren’t just events for these kids, I think it is also a symbol for us getting back to normal,” Pickens said. “Every event a student can experience means more than just that event itself. I feel for the class of 2021 and all they have had to miss, but I am excited to see them enjoy and not take for granted the opportunities they are going to have this spring.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.