The Farmington High School Class of 2021 participated in a graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, at Tiger Stadium. The event included speeches by seniors Mason Mortimer and Kiley Snobeck, along with a faculty address by Elizabeth Beckman. Principal Dan Pickens and Superintendent Jason Berg also offered words of praise and inspiration for the graduates.
Farmington graduates celebrate
- Photos from Farmington High School
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.