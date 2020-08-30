edu fm soccer team c.jpg

The Farmington High School girls soccer team said in an Aug. 21 Twitter post that they had to get their picture with their biggest fans, “THE COWS!!” Some of the fall sports seasons were allowed to start this month after the Minnesota State High School League approved that they could with COVID-19 restrictions. Football and volleyball were two sports that MSHSL couldn’t be played this fall. Those sports are looking to start in spring. 

