The Farmington Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 3, at Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 220th St. W., at 10 a.m.
Participants should bring their own baskets or bags to collect eggs and begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. People should spread out along the boundary of the appropriate area for a child’s age group. Keep CDC guidelines in mind and remain socially distanced. This event is sponsored by the Farmington Business Association. It’s free to participate although a food donation is encouraged. Donations will be collected at Egg Return locations for the Farmington Food Shelf.
Over 10,000 eggs will be hidden at Dakota City Heritage Village for three age groups: 0-4 ages, 5-7 ages and 8-12 ages. There will also be an all ages hunt for participants who may have mobility, visual or sensory needs. All ages of special needs guests are welcome. Look for the red circle to identify this area.
Dress appropriately as this event will take place in rain or shine. There will be a 10 egg limit - discuss this with children ahead of the event.
A few other reminders:
• Return plastic eggs at the appropriate location and you will be entered into a drawing for a ride on a fire engine, a ride in a police car or a gift basket. You must be present to win.
• Gift baskets: Some of our eggs will have slips of paper that are to be turned in for Easter baskets. Bring a slip of paper to the prize table to collect a basket.
For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.