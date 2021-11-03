Turkey Bingo is back for the 70th Annual Farmington Fire Department Turkey Bingo that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Fire Station 1, 21625 Denmark Ave., in Farmington.
The Farmington Firefighters Auxiliary Association (FFAA) invites all to the largest fundraiser that provides funding to support Farmington firefighters.
During the past two years, the FFAA donated nearly $25,000, that purchased portable radios, automatic external defibrillators, CPR practice manikins and emergency alerting pagers.
The Auxiliary looks forward to seeing all at this family-friendly event with bingo, games, door prizes, raffles, and the famous turkey sandwiches.
