Farmington is expected to have a new mayor and two new City Council members after Tuesday's election put Joshua Hoyt as the runaway leader for mayor, and Steve Wilson and Katie Porter leaders for two, four-year council seats. Porter's lead over third-place finisher Council Member Robyn Craig is 528.

Dakota County elections officials said there are some absentee ballots still to be counted, but the amount of them affecting this race is unknown. 

With Hoyt expected to move from his council member post to mayor a vacancy would have to be filled on the council. That term would run until 2022.  

Council Member Terry Donnelly will end his service on the council after this year as his term expires, but Council Member Katie Bernhjelm will remain on the council as her term doesn't expire until 2022. 

Mayor results with 6 of 6 precincts reporting 

Joshua Hoyt 53.71% 5667

Terry Donnelly 24.51% 2586 

Katie Bernhjelm 21.16% 2233

Write-in 66

City Council results with 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Steve Wilson 26.38% 4282

Katie Porter 25.22% 4095

Robyn Craig 21.97% 3567

Eric Edwards 16.43% 2667

Lerew Kaas 8.45% 1371

Write-in 1.55% 252

A measure to dissolve the Farmington Water Board was soundly defeated. The city proposed to transfer the duties of the Water Board to the City Council. 

Yes 39.61% 3896

No 60.39% 5941

