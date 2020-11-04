Farmington is expected to have a new mayor and two new City Council members after Tuesday's election put Joshua Hoyt as the runaway leader for mayor, and Steve Wilson and Katie Porter leaders for two, four-year council seats. Porter's lead over third-place finisher Council Member Robyn Craig is 528.
Dakota County elections officials said there are some absentee ballots still to be counted, but the amount of them affecting this race is unknown.
With Hoyt expected to move from his council member post to mayor a vacancy would have to be filled on the council. That term would run until 2022.
Council Member Terry Donnelly will end his service on the council after this year as his term expires, but Council Member Katie Bernhjelm will remain on the council as her term doesn't expire until 2022.
Mayor results with 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Joshua Hoyt 53.71% 5667
Terry Donnelly 24.51% 2586
Katie Bernhjelm 21.16% 2233
Write-in 66
City Council results with 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Steve Wilson 26.38% 4282
Katie Porter 25.22% 4095
Robyn Craig 21.97% 3567
Eric Edwards 16.43% 2667
Lerew Kaas 8.45% 1371
Write-in 1.55% 252
A measure to dissolve the Farmington Water Board was soundly defeated. The city proposed to transfer the duties of the Water Board to the City Council.
Yes 39.61% 3896
No 60.39% 5941
