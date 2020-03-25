The annual Farmington Dew Days, typically held the second week of June, will skip a year due to the COVID-19 virus and social distancing guidelines that may still be underway this June.
The final decision to cancel the summer festival was a difficult one, according to John Guist, chair of the 2020 Farmington Dew Days planning committee.
Discussion and the decision came during a meeting with committee leaders and the parent organization C.E.E.F. (Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka and Farmington), the nonprofit that funds the festival. The nonprofit works with the city and police department to put together the summer festival each year.
“We have concluded that due to the amount of necessary face-to-face, pre-event meetings, the city of Farmington canceling all city events and meetings, and the uncertain timelines for ordered social distancing and risk of COVID-19 contagion, we need to cancel Dew Days,” Guist said.
The group plans to work with contracted vendors and bands to communicate the decision.
“I want to personally thank our amazing volunteers for the tremendous amount of work already put into Dew Days and please watch for Dew Days 2021,” added Guist.
The summer festival cancellation extends to the Farmington Ambassadors Program, according to Holly Shearer, co-director of the Farmington Ambassadors Program.
“There are too many obstacles to present the best candidate experience,” Shearer said.
The five current Farmington Ambassadors have agreed to attend community events when they resume.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.