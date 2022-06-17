Tuesday, June 21
Medallion Hunt – begins at noon, clues will be posted at Farmington City Hall, on the Dew Days Facebook and Medallion Facebook pages every day at noon thereafter. In order to redeem prize, one must be a Dew Days button holder. If the medallion is not found by the end of the Grand Parade on Sunday, the prize money will be added to next year’s hunt.
Farmington Ambassador Coronation – At the 6:30 p.m. coronation at Boeckman Middle School, a team of young women are selected from the group of candidates to serve as goodwill ambassadors to represent the city of Farmington and its Dew Days Festival for one year. Button needed to attend and will be sold at the event, $10.
Wednesday, June 22
Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Tournament – 2-4 p.m., Farmington Library. Sponsored by Dakota County Library.Yu-Gi-Oh! is a trading card game that’s like a battle.
Music in the Park – 7-8:30 p.m., Rambling River Park. The Capri Big Band performs at the Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis, as well as around the community.
Thursday, June 23
Story Time in the Park – 10-11 a.m., Tamarack Park 895 Cantata Ave. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with the children’s librarian from Farmington Library. Weather dependent.
Flavors-Thirsty Thursday – 6-9 p.m., Big Tent-Rambling River Center Parking lot. Dine at a local restaurant using one of the Dew Days Button offers and then attend Flavors-Thirsty Thursday tasting event with over 22 liquor vendors. There will also be a variety of food trucks, water and pop for purchase. Homestead Community Church is providing background DJ music. All ages welcome; 21-plus to sample. Cost is $10, $8 with a Dew Days Button, those who under 21 are free to attend.
Friday, June 24
Story Trail at the Park – 9 a.m.-noon, Prairie View Park, 1100 12th St. Read from giant picture book pages displayed in the park and do a craft based on the book.
Big Rig Open House – 3-7 p.m., Marschall Line Inc., 5119 212th St. W. On display will be antique fire trucks, a 1968 school bus, semi-truck, rock climbing Jeeps, tractors, and trucks of all types. Children 10 and under with a Dew Days Button get a free model Big Rig school bus while supplies last. Licensed drivers 18 and older can drive a school bus (under instruction) on a private course.
Waterball Game – 4:30-6:30 p.m., Dakota County Library parking lot. Local residents can participate against Farmington firefighters as they shoot strong streams of water from firehoses at a bucket strung on a wire above.
Bed Races – 6-7 p.m., Oak Street in front of Rambling River Center. Teams can push a bed on wheels, dress in ridiculous costumes and race to the finish. The winning team gets a prize pack full of local gift cards. Sign up at farmingtondewdays.com/participate.
Beer, Brats & Bingo – 7-10 p.m., Big Tent-Rambling River Center parking lot. Brats for all ages, Bingo for 18-plus, and Beer for 21-plus.
Rib Cookoff – 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30-3 p.m., rib judging and samples, awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Big Tent-Rambling River Center parking lot. To be part of the limited number of judges, cost is $10 for five rib samples to critique; $8 with a Dew Days button. Contestants can sign up farmingtondewdays.com/2022/ribs_sign_up_sheet_2022.pdf.
Saturday, June 25
Waffle Breakfast and Bloody Mary/Mimosa Bar
– 8-11 a.m.. Big Tent-Rambling River Center parking lot. Dad’s Belgian Waffles, coffee and juice. Vocal performances by Farmington High School choir program 9:30-10:30 a.m. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com/e/scholarship-waffle-breakfast-tickets-348417785977.
Under the Big Tent Games, Shows, Demonstrations and More – Big Tent-Rambling River Center parking lot.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Candy Bar Bingo for Kids.
12:30-1:30 p.m. Robotics demonstration by Farmington Robotics Team
1:30-2:30 p.m. Dog Show and Training Demonstration by Fissan Training Kennels
2:30-3:30 p.m. Dance Show by Synergy Dance
4-4:30 p.m. Kiss the Pig
4:30-5:30 p.m. Koo Koo Kangaroo
6:30-11 p.m. Live bands
Pickleball Tournament – 8 a.m.-noon, Tiger Legacy and Learning Center. Co-Ed teams will have the opportunity to play three games. The top three teams will win (non-cash) prizes. Bring your own paddle, balls provided. One registration per team at farmington.ce.eleyo.com/course/3797/2021-22-ce-catalog/farmington-community-education-pickleball-tournament
Yoga Class – 8:30-9:45 a.m., Synergy Dance Studio, 109 Elm St., Suite D. Free, bring own mat, must have a Dew Days button to participate, no pre-registration required.
Southern Dakota County Sportsman’s Club Kids Fishing Tournament – 9-11 a.m., Prairie View Park, 12th Street. Free to all kids and bait provided (while supplies last).
Sidewalk Fun at the Library – 9 a.m.-noon, Farmington Library. Decorate the sidewalks with chalk art, test your agility on the obstacle course, and play with bubbles. This event is weather dependent. Geared for youths of all ages.
Kiddie Parade- “Decades” Theme – 9:30 a.m. registration in the parking lot behind City Hall, 10 a.m. parade, 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony in front of the Big Tent in the Rambling River Center parking lot. Prize categories and prize drawings. Open to kids of all ages (and kids at heart, aka parents). More information at tinyurl.com/m27udwh.
Bike Auction – 10 a.m. viewing, 10:30 a.m. bidding on unclaimed bikes acquired by the Farmington Police Department.
Model Railroad Club Display – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rambling River Center.
Dakota City Heritage Booth – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., downtown Farmington. Celebrating the Sesquicentennial of Farmington “A Proud Past, A Promising Future” with historical artifacts and photographs. Family Fun Time (12-4 p.m.) will historical games and a chance to make a Whirligig spinning toy.
Paint the Town Booth – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., downtown Farmington. Pieces of Farmington’s History from Muddy Waters’ Paint the Town project will be on display. People can register to complete a painting with help from Muddy Waters for $15, or $10 with a Dew Days button. Pick an open studio time at tinyurl.com/5d5vzkys.
Artisan Market & Vendor Fair – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., downtown Farmington. More than 50 artisan, business, and organization booths. Spaces start at $30. More info at tinyurl.com/48p6a7ym.
Tasty Food Trucks and Treats – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Farmington.
Bungee Trampolines and Bounce Houses – 10 a.m. - dusk, downtown Farmington.
Bean Bag Tournament – Premier Bank parking lot, 10 a.m.: Youth 12 and under, $20 per team, trophies and prizes; 12 noon: Social Division, $40 per team, trophies and prizes; 2 p.m.: The Main Event, $60 per team, cash pay out. Register at farmingtonwrestling.com/bags.
Indoor Movie – 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tiger Legacy and Learning Center cheer gym.
Gymnastics and Cheer Demonstration – 11-11:30 a.m., downtown at their market booth.
Rotary Bar/Beer Garden – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Rambling River Center parking garage, $2 off first drink when you purchase a Dew Days Button.
Emergency Services Display and Demonstrations – 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., downtown Farmington. Fire trucks, police cars and emergency response vehicles on display and police and fire demonstrations.
Family Fun Time – 12 noon to 4 p.m., Games, with prizes, crafts, activities, and more, downtown Farmington. Includes:
12-1 p.m., Bubble Blowing Contest inside Heikkila Studios. Register in advance or when you arrive. Prizes will be awarded in age categories.
12-2 p.m., Chalk Drawing Contest in front of Janie’s Home Team. Register when you arrive. Age categories: 0-4, 5-8, 9-plus.
1-2 p.m., Big Wheel Races on Oak Street.
Car Cruise & Show – 3-6 p.m., Dakota County Fairgrounds, music provided by Only Tunes DJ; 6 p.m. cruise up Third Street, east on Spruce Street, south on Fourth Street and 15-mile scenic cruise; 7-9 p.m. parked in downtown Farmington.Register at https://tinyurl.com/mtmzfrfr.
Kiss the Pig – 4 p.m., Big Tent in Rambling River parking lot. Benefits the senior community and the Rambling River Center. Donate in KTP cans at several business elections. This year’s challengers are Jessica Grisim, Hale Nutrition; Mike Johnson, Amcon; Pam McCarthy, American Family Insurance; and Lize Carpentier, FHS girls basketball.
Steak Dinner Fundraiser – 4-8 p.m., Farmington VFW. Dance Team fundraiser includes Von Hanson’s steak, baked potato, salad, fresh veggies, dessert and coffee or lemonade, $15 per ticket.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo Show –4:30 p.m., Big Tent, Rambling River parking lot. Free, for all ages, comedic dance-pop duo from Minneapolis.
Live Bands – 6:30-11 p.m., Big Tent, Rambling River parking lot. Poor Cousin John and Chad & The MN-T’s feat. Jason Paulson. The Minnesota Transplants (MN-T’s), perform country, Americana and rock and roll. More is at chadjohnsonmusic.com.
Sunday, June 26
Yoga Class – 8:30-9:45 a.m., Synergy Dance Center, 109 Elm St., Suite D. Free class, bring your own mat, must have a button to participate. No pre-registration required.
Non-Denominational Church Service – 10:30-11:30 a.m., Big Tent, Rambling River Center parking lot.
Grand Parade – Starts at Dakota County Fairgrounds at noon. Parade will run up Third Street right at Oak Street, and south on Fourth Street to the fairgrounds. Set up viewing space beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Be considerate of property and homeowners along the route. Sensory zone near the end of the parade route sponsored by Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189.
