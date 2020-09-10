The Farmington Cub Scouts Pack 117 is organizing a safe and socially distanced (low to no touch) Activity Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Fairhills Park from 1-2:30 p.m. The activities are designed for boys and girls kindergarten through fifth grade who love to learn about the world around them through fun adventures and activities. There will be snacks and activities to take home. All equipment will be sanitized, and organizers are asking that everyone wear a mask for the safety of all. For more information, contact Amy Sirek at amy_sirek@hotmail.com.

