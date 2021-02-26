Dear students and families,
You’re invited to participate in Minnesota’s Virtual College Exploration from March 9 to 11, which will offer:
- information about paying for college, financial aid, application essays, internships and more;
- live information sessions from over 150 different colleges located all over the country;
Minnesota’s Virtual College Exploration is free for all students and families in the south metro and beyond.
Starting Feb. 16, students and families can register for various sessions at https://www.mn-acac.org/virtualcollege.
Once students register for sessions they want to attend, they’ll receive a confirmation email with their unique link to join the Zoom webinar.
When students register, their registration information is only shared with the colleges presenting on that particular panel. StriveScan, which runs the event, does not sell or share personally identifiable student information with any other third parties. Parents can register using their student’s information.
We hope you’ll participate in this great opportunity to learn more about colleges!
Sincerely,
Farmington High School counselors
To see the Feb. 26 edition's College Fair page, click here and turn to Page 11A.
