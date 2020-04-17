Late fees on utilities waived, other support offered
The Farmington City Council took several actions during its regular Monday online meeting in response to the evolving economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council agreed to waive late fees on utility payments that were due March 1 and increase the per hour pay for liquor store employees by $2 an hour retroactive to March 28 and extending to May 4, when the state of Minnesota’s “stay at home” order is set to expire.
The order was put in place by Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to reduce personal contact since the coronavirus is two-plus times as contagious and 10 times more deadly than other flu strains, according to the World Health Organization.
The city’s liquor store on Pilot Knob Road is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, which the downtown liquor store remains closed, but it is expected to be open soon.
The council also temporarily waived caps on vacation, paid time off and sick leave for city employees. The provision was put in place just in case a city employee has to be quarantined or hospitalized because of the coronavirus. It is expected the caps will be back in place by the end of the year, according to City Administrator David McKnight.
McKnight also offered an update on city operations, as the state and much of the nation is on lockdown because of efforts to curb infections of COVID-19.
He said changes have been made in staffing hours for police, fire, solid waste and inspections to make sure there is limited interaction among personnel and the public.
McKnight said there has been an emphasis on communication through the website and social media, noting there has been some humor.
The police department has been decorating some vehicles with popular song lyrics that reflect the times of social distancing such as: “Don’t stand, don’t stand, so close to me,” from the rock band The Police and “U Can’t Touch This” from ’80s rapper MC Hammer.
On a serious note, McKnight said that the Farmington Police Department had a large supply of masks or personal protection equipment, which it has shared with neighboring agencies.
Council member offered their words of support for the community.
Council Member Joshua Hoyt, who has founded a local suicide prevention group, said he hopes people keep checking in on each other to make sure everyone is feeling supported during this time of isolation.
He said he would be preparing a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, as a way to highlight that people need to keep supporting and reaching out for help when people are faced with a mental illness.
“We are dealing with (mental illness) in one way, shape or form,” Hoyt said. “One in five will deal with this in our lifetime.”
Council Member Terry Donnelly said it’s difficult to have a positive attitude these days, but he was thankful for the city’s great trail system, which is allowing many people get much-neeed time outdoors.
“This is very trying for everyone,” he said.
Council Member Robyn Craig that she has seen several positive messages being put out on the social media platform Nextdoor.
She said there are been some wonderful responses of people reaching out to connect and help others.
“We are all in this together,” she said. “If we stay strong and united, we will get there.”
McKnight said city operations have settled in for those working from home, as they find the resources and connections to continue serving the public.
He said that crisis builds character and that city employees have been responding for the most part in good ways, noting that there are some areas for improvement.
McKnight said he thanked the public for their patience.
The work of the city will continue through the pandemic, especially on the roads, as the City Council also approved its 2020 street maintenance work program, a contract for 2020 trail crack sealing, a contract for 2020 pavement rehabilitation and to install a southbound left turn lane on Highway 3 at 209th Street.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.