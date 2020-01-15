Since Connect Church in Farmington opened its doors nine years ago, the mission has continued to serve the community.
Now the congregation is volunteering to give a helping hand to seniors and residents who need assistance with ordering online groceries after the town’s only grocery store Family Fresh closed a month ago.
“That is our focus – Farmington and the community - and we have several people who attend and live in the downtown apartments, Red Oak and Spruce apartments and some residents are without transportation and were walking to the grocery store,” said Josh Hampsher, pastor of Connect Church in Famington.
The church worship center is located in the heart of downtown and within a short radius of many senior apartment buildings.
“Only we heard it was closing, that concerned us and we thought what are they going to do and we thought we can provide transportation for our own people, but what about those who don’t have family and don’t have connections?” Hampsher said.
Then he connected with Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor who leads the senior center or Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.
“We said we would love to help in any way and that started the conversation,” Hampsher said.
Connect Church has volunteered to be present to help anyone who needs to log on and do online grocery ordering from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Rambling River Center.
“The sole focus of this is helping people order groceries online from Hy-Vee because for now, they are the only ones who deliver here,” he said.
“They (Hy-Vee) were the ones who showed up at that meeting and that was the impetus of ordering through Hy-Vee,” Hampsher said.
The city offered a meeting for seniors or residents without transportation to attend to learn about ways to get food and that included online grocery ordering. Hy-Vee sent a representative from the Lakeville store location to come talk about the Aisles Online grocery ordering and delivery service.
Last week Cub Foods announced it would offer a free bus shuttle in Farmington to pickup seniors twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays to take anyone to do grocery shopping and give rides home after shopping.
Since groceries are a staple and basic need, Hampsher said “It was really important that we help people because we are here for the community for anybody who needs those basic needs met that we can help out and we can sit with for a few hours that may not be able to do that,” Hampsher said.
“We have some really great people in our congregation and about seven volunteers have stepped up and can help and we want to spread the work that if people need help, we can help them,” Hampsher said.
Connect Church has a long history in the metro area and has been serving residents’ needs since the 1960's. The church was formerly named New Heights Christian Church that worshiped in another building. This congregation moved to Farmington in the mid-2000's from Burnsville.
Today, the Farmington church has a growing congregation of about 40 members. Connect Church has worshiped inside the Rambling River Center since July of 2011. The church welcomes anyone to worship at the Christian church at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Hampsher said the church’s mission in the past and today is to continue to connect people to Christ, connect people to the community and connect people to others.
“It is deeper than that because we want to help – we want to connect with our community and build those relationships with anybody who needs to connect with a church or the community, and that is what we are here for and we want to be here," Hampsher said.
The church networks with many local philanthropic groups like a new food shelf in Elko-New Market called Hope for the Community South, as well as Caring Hearts in Action, a local nonprofit run by volunteers and located across the street from the senior center.
“Our role in the community is to serve the needs of the community and we are growing, and part of the vision is being heavily involved in the community and part of that vision is investing and giving back to the community,” he added.
Hampsher and his wife BreAne make a home in Farmington with their two children, Alasdair, 4, and Fiona, 12.
The church plans to host a spring clothing drive. Last November, the church offered free clothing and saw 250 people show up.
“We had such a response and we are doing it again this spring on Saturday, April 4,” he said. The community event will take place at the Rambling River Center.
Clothing donations are appreciated. Email Hampsher at connectchurch@connectchurch214.com.
The church wants to live out the Bible sentiments of serving others is serving God, Hampsher said.
This is what drives him personally as a community church pastor and professionally as a leader of a church in downtown Farmington.
