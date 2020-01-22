The community of Farmington continues to give generously to Farmington Toys for Town, which aims to make the holiday season warm and bright for local families.
Retired Farmington Police Chief Dan Siebenaler founded the Toys for Town giving program in 1988 when he saw the need to assist local families and children during the holiday season.
In the past 31 years, Toys for Town has grown with community participation, donations and need as the city is evolving and changing.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford gave a program summary during the Jan. 21 City Council meeting. The 2019 program provided gifts and groceries for 90 local families with children of all ages.
This year, the organization took in $11,170.35 in monetary donations, which more than adequately met the needs of the program, Rutherford said.
Each year volunteers give toys, gifts, money and wrap presents while many civic groups and teams of volunteers deliver four bags of groceries to each family that include food to cook up special holiday meals.
“In recent years, we have begun providing older teens in the program with Visa gift cards in lieu of actual gifts,” Rutherford said. Families with teenagers who are 15, 16 and 17 are given gift cards to purchase gifts that can be expensive.
Rutherford and his staff invited all who gave monetary donations to the Jan. 21 meeting, so they could hear how the program lifted families in need during the holiday season.
Farmington Toys for Town is 100 percent reliant upon donations to provide families holiday needs, Rutherford said.
“I am pleased to report that the residents, businesses, and civic organizations in and around Farmington have fully embraced Toys for Town, and the support these residents, businesses, and civic organizations have shown for our program really is remarkable and is worthy of recognition and I have invited everyone that donated to tonight’s meeting to give us all the opportunity say 'thank you' and to recognize them for their incredible generosity,” Rutherford said.
City Council members thanked the community for its time and generosity and personally applauded all the residents in attendance for giving monetarily.
City Council Member Joshua Hoyt said he understands the value of the giving program personally since his family was a recipient years ago when he was a teenager.
