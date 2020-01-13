Mark your calendar to attend the 22nd Farmington Community Expo open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Farmington High School.
The public can learn more about the city, the schools, local sports and activities, along with local businesses and organizations to get involed with that work to make Farmington a great place to live, work and play.
Guests can enter the school's east doors.
Last year the annual event attracted more than 2,000 residents, according to Mandy Clementz, adult and community coordinator with Farmington Community Education.
This year the EXPO plans to offer more than 82 booths or tables.
If you are a business, church or organization in Farmington and would like to reserve a table last minute or find out more information, call Community Education at 651-460-3200 or visit www.farmingtonCE.com.
Interested businesses or groups can still register by Jan. 16.
Youth dance teams from Synergy Dance Center and Just for Kix will showcase talent with live entertainment.
Farmington Police Department’s K-9 Officer Odin will be be ready for two meet and greet times with the public.
The free event is sponsored by Farmington Community Education, the City of Farmington, Farmington Business Association and the Dakota County Tribune.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the Dakota County Tribune. With their help, our map and vendor list will be revamped and included in the newspaper and we will have additional copies for guests at the welcome table,” Clementz said.
“It is always a great event to connect and build relationships with local businesses and organizations.”
