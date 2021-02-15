Farmington Community Education is opening a new preschool program in Farmington for 3- to 5-year-olds. It is called Tumble ‘N’ Learn and it will be held in the newly remodeled Tiger Legacy and Learning Center at 510 Walnut St.
This program is designed to be held inside the large gymnastics gym with space for the students to spread out – blending the educational world with fitness. Classes run September-May and follow the District 192 calendar. Summer options are available. The two-and-a-half hour morning class is offered in two-day sessions or an afternoon three-day session.
Many changes are happening in the world and that includes preschool learning. The class will focus on how exercise and physical activity can improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression and negative mood. Children at Tumble ‘N’ Learn will experience a class that rotates through five specific stations: academic, fine motor, gross motor, eye-hand coordination and problem solving.
Farmington Community Education believes that this location and specifically designed program will provide area parents a preschool option that will meet their family’s needs and provide a new opportunity to spark a child’s learning. Tumble ‘N’ Learn program’s approach aims to enhance a child’s social and emotional development, creative arts ability, literacy experiences as well as family and life skills.
Enrollment is open for the 2021-22 school year and more information can be found at http://bit.ly/192CETumbleNLearn or by calling 651-460-3200.
