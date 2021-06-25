The city of Farmington has hired Samantha DiMaggio to be its next community development director in involved with planning, zoning, code enforcement, economic development, building inspections and permits, and heritage preservation functions.
DiMaggio comes to the city after being the community development director with the city of Le Sueur the past four years. Le Sueur is a city of about 4,000 residents southwestern of the Twin Cities.
She also worked as economic development coordinator for the city of Shakopee for four years and with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for nearly eight years.
DiMaggio graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and teaching.
“I am so pleased to be here in the city of Farmington,” DiMaggio said during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday, which was her first day on the job. “I have had such welcomes from staff and community members so far.”
City Administrator David McKnight said the city is very excited to have DiMaggio on board and that she met with business owners and other city officials on her first day.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt and council members welcomed DiMaggio to the city and expressed their excitement as DiMaggio manages continued economic development in the city.
Hoyt said DiMaggio’s enthusiasm is contagious and a breath of fresh air. He said that is not to take anything away from previous Community Development Director Adam Keinberger who did a wonderful job.
Hoyt said he hopes DiMaggio can continue to make this a robust and vibrant community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.