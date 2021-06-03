Family: I have four people in my family, my mom Kaye, my dad Jeff, my sister Maggie, and I… if you’re counting pets I have two golden retrievers named Leinie and Barley
Top five activities/interests: Watching movies, going out to dinner, DIY projects in our house, playing card games, and
What are your plans after graduation?
I am attending Maryville University of St. Louis to study biology. I am also playing Division I volleyball there!
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose to study biology because all throughout my childhood science courses have been my favorite. I also have a three generation line running of nurses in my family. My great grandma, my grandma, and my mom have all been nurses. I want to keep some sort of medical career in the family. (It’s a nice addition to love science.)
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way?
I have had a few people who have always supported me and pushed me to be who I am. First is my parents, they have always supported me in my academic and athletic careers doing anything they can to help. Another role model I have is my middle school gym and homeroom teacher Mrs. Ballstadt. She is the person who really encouraged me to start playing volleyball.
What was your favorite class or activity?
My favorite class was definitely my middle school health class. I got to learn and study the things that I really enjoyed which allowed me to be super successful. The most beneficial part of the class was learning about the human body and its bones and muscles.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year plus?
The hardest part for me has been not being able to build relationships with my teachers and classmates. I am a social person, so not being able to exploit that was difficult.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I would tell students to make high school what they want it to be. You can join clubs and sports to make friends and build lifelong relationships with others.
