Family: I come from a family of seven, I am the youngest of my four siblings. I have one brother and three sisters, along with a brother-in-law. My parents are the best, and always support us in everything.
Top five activities/interests: Cross country, track, band, art and interior design
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Concordia St. Paul to study exercise science, as well as to run track and cross country for the Golden Bears.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
As an athlete, our athletic trainers have always been a huge help, through injuries and just in life. They inspired me to help others, in the same way that they helped me.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My dad has always been a role model, and someone that I look up to. He supports me in everything and has helped me become who I am today. He has always been a shoulder for me to lean on, and encourages me to reach my goals.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
My favorite class was band, especially being in the Wind Ensemble the past two years. Mrs. Holmes and Mr. Mariska always made class about more than just music, it was about our connections with people and ways to be a better person. They always prioritized our well being over how we did in class, and that is why band is such a unique and beneficial class environment.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
It was difficult to find the motivation to do classes on our own at home, along with not having a teacher physically teaching you the lesson. Although it was not the easiest, my teachers were a huge help, and were always there when I needed them, or had a question.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Take everything in, and live in the moment. It truly does go by fast, but it can be some of the best four years of your life.
