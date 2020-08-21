Five seek two spots on council; five vie for three District 192 seats
Five candidates each have filed to seek seats on the Farmington City Council and Farmington Area School Board.
Two seats are available on the City Council and three seats are available on the School Board. All terms are for four years.
Filing for City Council were incumbent Robyn Craig and Eric Edwards, Lerew Kaas, Katie Porter and Steve Wilson. Terry Donnelly is not seeking re-election to council, but is running for mayor.
Filing for School Board were incumbent Jaclyn Doyle and Douglas Allen, Kyle Christensen, Hannah Simmons and Jeffrey Udell. Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald are not seeking re-election.
Following is some information about the candidates.
City Council
Craig, who is retired and spent 35 years in professional business development, was elected to the City Council in 2016.
She has served on the Farmington Economic Development Authority, the ALF Ambulance Board and the intergovernmental board that represents the City Council and Farmington School Board, along with city and school district leadership.
“I truly care about Farmington and I feel I want to be involved with contributing and helping Farmington to grow and be an outstanding place to live so I feel like my job is not finished here,” she said when announcing her intention to seek re-election in February.
Edwards, a manager at the Hastings Chrysler Center vehicle dealership, said he has volunteered in a variety of roles, including being a member of the Christian Life School marketing team from 2008 to 2015.
He and his family moved from Nisswa to Lakeville in 2004, and then to a home in downtown Farmington in 2010.
“We wanted to be in the heart of the city,” Edwards said. “This has given me the opportunity to listen, and talk to all generations of people within the Farmington community.”
“I can no longer sit on the sidelines knowing I want to be a part of the change and growth within this community,” he said. “I believe in Farmington, and the incredible potential this community offers.”
He said he offers a small town heart with big picture thinking, adding that his goals are to listen to residents, work as a team, exercise fiscal responsibility, serve with integrity and use common sense in decision-making.
Kaas, who works at Hy-Vee in Lakeville, served as a White House intern this spring. He also took part in the Minnesota House of Representatives High School Page Program and served on the School Board as a student member from Farmington High School.
Porter, an Americorps reading tutor and homemaker, has volunteered with Homestead Community Church, Trinity Care Center, Farmington Ambassadors Program, Loaves & Fishes community meal and the Farmington Community Garden.
She has lived in Farmington for 10 years. She and husband Noah have five children. Noah has served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for the past 10 years.
“We are passionate about continuing to improve the quality of life for all of Farmington’s citizens, from the youngest to the oldest, and hope to implement programs that incorporate intergenerational mentorship and friendships,” she said.
Wilson, an independent health insurance agent, is a former City Council member who served from 2005 to 2010. He has been vice chairman of the Farmington Economic Development Authority since 2012.
He’s also served on the Farmington Downtown Redevelopment Plan Task Force, Business Retention Subcommittee and Community Center Task Force, and been a Community Garden volunteer and Police Department Citizen Academy participant.
“Farmington is a fantastic place to live, and raise a family,” he said. “The world has changed in the past few months, and the city needs to protect the taxpayers, maintain our outstanding police and fire departments and have a clear vision and plan for economic development and success. The next four years will require experienced leadership to continue moving Farmington in a positive direction. I’m excited for the future and the possibilities of what the next council can accomplish.”
School Board
Doyle is the current chair of the Farmington School Board. She was elected in 2016.
Doyle, a lifelong Farmington resident, has been in education for the past 13 years.
Her previous teaching experience includes District 192 and many of the surrounding districts. She has spent time working in almost every grade level, as well as every type of classroom: special education, honors, AP, ALC, 1-to-1, etc.
Allen, who has approximately 25 years in the corporate/commercial credit industry as a credit manager and corporate credit analyst, has volunteered as a coach for his son and daughter’s sports teams of baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.
He is now raising a granddaughter at home.
“My decision to run for School Board started back in January,” he said. “I was impressed with ECFE and pre-k. I was excited to hear how much my granddaughter, Amelia, enjoyed her time being instructed by those teachers. I want to see her keep that enthusiasm, as well as all of the students in ISD 192. I would like to represent the voices of parents, students, families and teachers of Farmington Schools.”
Christensen, a marketing director at Optum health information technology and services company, has coached in Farmington Youth Baseball for the past eight years, and served as committee chair, treasurer and den leader for Cub Scout Pack 116, which meets at North Trail Elementary School.
He has also volunteered with fundraising and other activities at North Trail.
“Because of its focus on innovation and investments in technology, Farmington has been better prepared for hybrid and distance learning than most other school districts,” Christensen said. “However, the impending statewide budget crisis brought by the state government’s response to COVID-19 will pose unprecedented new challenges. We’ll need to do more to empower parents as co-educators and advocates for their children’s learning, and to obtain the community support we need to weather the coming storm.
“My promise is simple: To listen and provide a strong, objective voice for parents and community members; to communicate clearly about the issues so we find balanced solutions to any problems we face, and to continue to improve transparency to the decision-making processes.”
Simmons is a quality improvement coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Health, Child and Family Health Division.
“I am a fiscally responsible, forward-thinking collaborator who cares deeply about the current challenges faced by students, families, and educators,” she said. “My husband and I have three young children. We, like many families, are striving to balance work responsibilities and financial obligations with the physical health, emotional well-being, and learning needs of our children. I recognize the anxiety that many parents have and the crucial need for clear, consistent communication from our school district to help them make informed decisions and continuously support their children in the best way possible. I appreciate the patience and perseverance of our district educators, staff, and administrators as they adapt to ever-changing circumstances. As a School Board member, I will support these dedicated professionals and ensure that our children receive a first-rate education while being responsive to the evolving needs of parents. I will be a strong advocate for families and all taxpayers in our community. I am firmly committed to listening and responding to all residents to ensure that School Board decisions are transparent and understandable.”
Udell, a senior quality assurance analyst with Long Term Care Group in Eden Prairie, has served six years as president and vice president of the Parent Teacher Partnership board at North Trail Elementary.
He has been on the Twin Cities Marriage Encounter board of directors for the last 16 years. He and wife Jodie have served as a volunteer couple for Marriage Encounter, leading retreat weekends and teaching meaningful communication techniques geared toward married and engaged couples. They are the parents of Tyler, 15, who will be a ninth-grader at Farmington High School, and Mikaela, 11, entering fifth grade at North Trail Elementary.
He said he’s been an active volunteer over the past 35 years, working with nursing homes, American Red Cross, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, his church, and in the Parent Ambassador program at Dodge Middle School.
“I believe working with a smart, engaging board to bring about meaningful change can only assist in successfully paving the academic path of our kids,” he said. “Students of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Shouldn’t we do everything in our power today to help ensure the brightest possible future?”
